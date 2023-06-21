Nova Bus ending production in U.S., plans to close Plattsburgh facility by 2025

Nova Bus is ending production in the U.S. and plans to close its Plattsburgh manufacturing and delivery facility by 2025.

The company says North American production will be focused at its facilities in Quebec. The company says bus production in the U.S. was experiencing continued financial losses. Nova Bus says the move will affect its workforce, adding that it aims to support people in finding new jobs. The company – which has contracts with transit agencies in New York City and Washington, D.C. – plans to continue supporting its U.S. customers.

North Country state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones says more than 350 people work at the Plattsburgh plant.

