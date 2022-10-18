Bus manufacturer announces contract to build electric buses for MTA

© 2022
Union vote for Amazon Schodack facility falls short by 2-1 margin
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 18, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, NY
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, NY

Nova Bus, which has a manufacturing plant in Plattsburgh, has announced an initial order for electric buses for the MTA in New York City.

The MTA has awarded a contract for five 40-foot, long range 100-percent battery electric buses to be built at the Nova Bus plant in Plattsburgh.

In a statement, Nova Bus notes that the purchase supports the MTA’s transition of its entire 5,800 bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says although it is a small contract, it is “a strategically important step” in MTA’s transition to green transportation.

The first bus is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

