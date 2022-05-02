Nova Bus secures MTA bus manufacturing contract

Nova Bus has been awarded a bid to manufacture 135 New York City MTA transit buses at its Plattsburgh facility.

The MTA Selection Committee unanimously awarded the contract for the 40-foot transit buses based on cost, delivery and quality. Deliveries will begin in the last quarter of 2022 and be completed by the middle of 2023.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas applauded the contract, noting it helps attract more companies to the transportation equipment manufacturing cluster operating in the region.

NOVA Bus says the contract bid and costs were more than $87 million.