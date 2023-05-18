Converter station approved for Champlain Hudson Power Express project

The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a key aspect of the Champlain Hudson power project.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is being built to bring power from Hydro Quebec to New York City. On Thursday, the PSC approved construction of a converter station in Queens.

The Astoria station will convert 1,250 megawatts of direct current electricity from the power line to alternating current electricity for use by New York City residents and businesses.

The 339-mile transmission line, expected to be completed in 2026, will be placed on the bed of Lake Champlain and the Hudson River.

The PSC also approved about 21 miles of overland cable construction and operation along a Canadian Pacific right of way in Washington County.