Albany Community Police Review Board digs into cases

During its latest monthly meeting, the Albany Community Police Review Board heard from independent investigators looking into two controversial cases.

The Police Review Board has been investigating two recent events as it chips away at a caseload of about 25 incidents.

One of the panel's contract investigators, James Conroy, a 20-year law enforcement veteran in the New York City area who has extensive experience in police oversight and investigations, was tasked with reviewing two incidents stemming from the so-called "Juneteenth Investigation.” The matter concerns a 2022 holiday celebration along Central Avenue that turned into a verbal confrontation between police and organizers after an officer used a fire extinguisher on some lit fireworks. The incident developed and a 12-year-old boy was thrown to the ground by a city police officer.

"So during the investigation, I reviewed all the footage that was involved," said Conroy. "And I looked at the use of force report, the online submission form and conducted an interview with the complainant. And after looking at the incident and seeing what happened, the use of force complaint to me was sustained. And the reason for that, as I conducted the investigation. It really looks to me in the 31-second video, especially that was pretty clear, there was really no reason in my opinion, and having been in those situations before, to have thrown the individual to the ground."

Conroy told the board he sustained the allegation against police. An Albany Police Department spokesman told panelists the complaint remains under investigation.

The second incident involved a man who double-parked his car on Central Avenue. The man complained his cell phone was taken by police, he was detained and searched and his legs were kicked apart by an officer while he was being handcuffed.

“The complainant admitted that he had a bad knee and that he might not have complied the way they were wanting him to," Conroy said. "Subsequent to that he was issued a citation. And he was released. There was no arrest made. And eventually the citations were thrown out in court, according to the complainant.”

Conroy said the man would not have been detained, had he stayed in his vehicle and complied with an officer's request to move it.

Board Chair Nairobi Vives acknowledged Conroy's finding for discipline in the Juneteenth incident. She says both cases will be further addressed at future meetings.

"I am moving that we hold discipline to a future meeting in light of the fact that we are still working on the discipline matrix and I think that we should take it under consideration," Vives said. "So I am making that motion. Do I have a second to discuss discipline at a future meeting for the that case and actually for all the cases tonight? [Second] Thank you Dr. V. All in favor, aye. or raise your hand? [Aye!] Any opposed? Any abstentions? Hearing none, we will discuss discipline at our future meeting," said Vives.

The second item on the board's agenda: the investigation of a June 20, 2022 shooting involving a city police officer. The daytime incident involving the arrest of 54-year-old Eric Frazier was captured on police body cam video. Officers responding to a domestic violence call on Franklin Street encountered Frazier, who they found had an outstanding arrest warrant. They say the man resisted arrest, produced a knife and cut one officer's arm. Another officer shot Frazier in the chest as Frazier continued to attempt to slash the first officer. Both were taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Board members questioned details in reports given regarding the 45-minute encounter, including whether there was a call for mental health support or a law enforcement assisted diversion officer before the physical interaction with Frazier began. The board decided it needed "clarification on additional information" and tabled a final decision on the investigation.

CPRB's Standing Committee on Discipline Matrix is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

