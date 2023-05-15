Albany leaders react to weekend shootings that injured 2 children

Officials representing law enforcement agencies and city officials gathered at Albany Police headquarters Monday afternoon to address a rash of recent gun violence.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins characterized five shootings that took place over the last few days in different neighborhoods across the city an "unconscionable spate of violence" - 10 victims, 1 dead. Two young boys, ages 7 and 9, were wounded in separate shootings.

"These acts of brutality will not go unchallenged," said Hawkins.

Shootings occurred on Trinity Place, North Pearl, Second St., and the corners of Second and Ontario Streets as well as First and North Swan, the latter called in by Mayor Kathy Sheehan when she heard gunshots in her Arbor Hill neighborhood.

"One of the calls for shots fired was to Ten Broeck and Livingston," Sheehan said. "That call came from me. I was sitting in my house in my front room, and I heard shots fired. I couldn't tell exactly where they came from. I gave my best guess as to that location. But this is something that is impacting everyone in our city."

Albany County District Attorney David Soares was incredulous over the violent act where a 47-year-old man was killed and a 9-year-old boy grazed by a bullet fired from outside a 221 Second Avenue barbershop.

"Barbershops, beauty salons are places that are sacred in the African American communities," said Soares. "The idea that uncles who walk into these barber shops with their nephews and nieces to get a haircut. This is one of the most sacred things. It's like our church. And the idea that you would violate that place. The idea that you would do a drive-by in that place and harm our people, our citizens because of the grievance that you have towards someone. It's outrageous. It's outrageous. This community is not going to stand for it."

With Albany gearing up for another long summer of violence, Soares, Sheehan and Hawkins maintain that a united front of area police agencies at multiple levels of government, with help from the public, will bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We don't have the luxury of throwing our hands up,” Soares said. “Every single day we are coming and stepping forward because we realize that in these houses, in the streets that people tend to drive by very quickly and want to get away from ,we understand. We know there are great people living here. There are their families that are living here. They're just trying to make their way."

"If you know someone who has a gun who shouldn't have a gun, call crimestoppers if you know about a dispute that you think is going to be, to lead to gun violence, call crimestoppers,” Sheehan said. “We can put you in touch with people who can help."

"We are 100% committed to pooling our resources, pooling our personnel in order to combat the violent individuals, the small group of violent individuals who are terrorizing some of our neighborhoods in our city and to those involved in these horrific acts,” Hawkins said. “Be aware you have our full attention and we are coming for you."

Hawkins says tips to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com are 100% anonymous.