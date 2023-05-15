© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Albany leaders react to weekend shootings that injured 2 children

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Officials representing law enforcement agencies and city officials gathered at Albany Police headquarters Monday afternoon to address a rash of recent gun violence.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Officials representing law enforcement agencies and city officials gathered at Albany Police headquarters Monday afternoon to address a rash of recent gun violence.

Officials representing law enforcement agencies and city officials gathered at Albany Police headquarters Monday afternoon to address a rash of recent gun violence.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins characterized five shootings that took place over the last few days in different neighborhoods across the city an "unconscionable spate of violence" - 10 victims, 1 dead. Two young boys, ages 7 and 9, were wounded in separate shootings.

"These acts of brutality will not go unchallenged," said Hawkins.

Shootings occurred on Trinity Place, North Pearl, Second St., and the corners of Second and Ontario Streets as well as First and North Swan, the latter called in by Mayor Kathy Sheehan when she heard gunshots in her Arbor Hill neighborhood.

"One of the calls for shots fired was to Ten Broeck and Livingston," Sheehan said. "That call came from me. I was sitting in my house in my front room, and I heard shots fired. I couldn't tell exactly where they came from. I gave my best guess as to that location. But this is something that is impacting everyone in our city."

Albany County District Attorney David Soares was incredulous over the violent act where a 47-year-old man was killed and a 9-year-old boy grazed by a bullet fired from outside a 221 Second Avenue barbershop.

"Barbershops, beauty salons are places that are sacred in the African American communities," said Soares. "The idea that uncles who walk into these barber shops with their nephews and nieces to get a haircut. This is one of the most sacred things. It's like our church. And the idea that you would violate that place. The idea that you would do a drive-by in that place and harm our people, our citizens because of the grievance that you have towards someone. It's outrageous. It's outrageous. This community is not going to stand for it."

With Albany gearing up for another long summer of violence, Soares, Sheehan and Hawkins maintain that a united front of area police agencies at multiple levels of government, with help from the public, will bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We don't have the luxury of throwing our hands up,” Soares said. “Every single day we are coming and stepping forward because we realize that in these houses, in the streets that people tend to drive by very quickly and want to get away from ,we understand. We know there are great people living here. There are their families that are living here. They're just trying to make their way."

"If you know someone who has a gun who shouldn't have a gun, call crimestoppers if you know about a dispute that you think is going to be, to lead to gun violence, call crimestoppers,” Sheehan said. “We can put you in touch with people who can help."

"We are 100% committed to pooling our resources, pooling our personnel in order to combat the violent individuals, the small group of violent individuals who are terrorizing some of our neighborhoods in our city and to those involved in these horrific acts,” Hawkins said. “Be aware you have our full attention and we are coming for you."

Hawkins says tips to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com are 100% anonymous.

Tags
News Albany shootingAlbany PoliceAlbany Police Chief Eric HawkinsAlbany Mayor Kathy SheehanAlbany County District Attorney David Soaresgun violence
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas