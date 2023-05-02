Burlington City Council considers airport renaming and hears reports on camping and reassessment during its latest meeting

The Burlington, Vermont City Council had a number of items on its agenda Monday evening including approving the official renaming of the Burlington International Airport.

During his State of the City address in April, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the city’s intention to rename the airport the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport to honor the just retired eight-term U.S. Senator. Ward 4 Democrat Sarah Carpenter offered the resolution.

“I do not think we can underestimate how much Patrick Leahy’s brought to this city. Not just the airport, it’s seen every day in every way. And I really think it is important to recognize him. If you’ve worked for 40-some-odd years I’ve had and seen the depth of his reach I just think it’s important to understand this. Some people will say oh that was his job. His job is to serve us well and he has served us well. And I think recognizing him in particular for the work he did for the airport over the many years is a modest thing to provide.”

But the idea met some resistance. Ward 1 Progressive Zoraya Hightower found the renaming inappropriate and nothing more than a celebration of the status quo.

“I want to talk about the hundreds of people who have done a lot for this state who will never be recognized in this way and that really bothers me. Leahy has done a lot for Vermont. But anyone who spends 48 years in the Senate can do a lot for Vermont. That’s a long time to accumulate power and to some extent in that position also keep it from the women of the state, the other gender minorities of the state, the queer people of the state, the native, indigenous and Black people of the state, the other people of color, the millennials, the Gen-X, Gen-Y and the working people of the state. It’s not representative of the future that I want for Vermont or the future of Vermont politics that I want for Vermont.”

Councilors approved rededicating the airport on a 10 to 2 vote.

In 2021 following the city’s reassessment process, the council formed an ad hoc committee to study issues that arose and make recommendations. Chair James Unsworth provided a final report to councilors and says they believe their recommendations will make the process smoother and more transparent in the future.

“There is a massive caveat that goes along with this and that is the week after the ink had dried on our final report the Vermont Legislature’s House Ways and Means Committee started moving forward legislation to completely overhaul the entire process. It has passed the House and I believe at this point it is waiting on the Senate. So we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen but we’re going to pretend like nothing’s happening as we give some of our recommendations here.”

Councilors also received a comparison report on current and proposed camping rules on city property.

Ward 3 Progressive Joe Magee noted that any ordinances remain under consideration along with other supports for unhoused community members.

“Whether we decide to adopt this ordinance or not it’s very clear that with the state ending the motel voucher program that provided housing for thousands of people throughout the pandemic, that is coming to an end at the end of June, and the state as well as the city are going to have to take a serious look at how we are going to support folks who are housing insecure. I remain deeply concerned about where we’re heading in terms of losing those supports.”

Central District Progressive Melo Grant added:

“The reality of the situation once these funds are gone we have the potential to have encampments very quickly develop and I just don’t think we’re prepared.”

Councilors unanimously voted to accept the report and place it on file.