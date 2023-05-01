© 2023
Northeast Report

Race for Niskayuna town supervisor is shaping up

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
Former Niskayuna school board member Brian Backus (R) is challenging incumbent Jaime Puccioni (D).
Former Niskayuna school board member Brian Backus (R) is challenging incumbent Jaime Puccioni (D).

Candidates for Niskayuna town supervisor are lining up.

Former Niskayuna school board member Brian Backus is challenging incumbent Jaime Puccioni. Puccioni, a Democrat, was elected supervisor in November 2021. Pointing to a list of accomplishments, the University at Albany education professor says she's enjoyed her leadership position in the Schenectady County town.

"I was really proud to pass a bipartisan budget that did not increase residential taxes," said Puccioni. "It did not use bonding or short term borrowing. And we also paid down short term debt. Another major accomplishment, in relation to policing and public safety, was passing a local law, which helped place four of our police officers in a retirement program that was more aligned with their peers. And this had been an issue for over 15 years. And I was able to resolve it in my first four months in office.”

Puccioni says police reform initiatives advanced under her watch.

"We are now using body worn cameras," Puccioni said. "And it's the first time in the history of our police department, where we are using that technology, which I think is important for transparency, and community engagement, and just trust. Finally, you know, we've hired a data analyst to help us develop surveys and conduct analyses to improve our policing and ensure fairness."

Backus says he has a record of accomplishments too, including 39 years in the military, time on the Town Planning Board and five years on the Niskayuna Board of Education. The Republican refers to Puccioni as a "part-time supervisor."

"She's a full time professor at the University of Albany," said Backus. "I've experienced working directly in town hall, I worked for the previous town supervisor, and I can dedicate my full time attention to the residents of Niskayuna."

Backus notes that during his time on the Board of Education he and his colleagues built a budget based on the needs of the school district.

"Fiscal responsibility is really a huge key in this race," Backus said. "My approach to budgeting is going to be inclusive of all voices. You know, the town supervisor, I'm sure, would say, well, we didn't raise taxes last year. And that's true. But they raised water rates, they raised sewer fees and other fees like that, while spending down the fund balance. And that's just an unsustainable approach to budgeting."

Both candidates say they prioritize financial responsibility and quality of life issues. Backus promises he'll be "available for townsfolk 24/7." Puccioni sees herself as a collaborative leader.

The two will face off for the first time in the June 27th primary for the Conservative line. The position is considered part-time, carries a two-year term and pays roughly $54,000 a year.

Dave Lucas
