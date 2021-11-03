Puccioni wins Niskayuna Town Supervisor race

In the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna, Democrat Jaime Lynn Puccioni has defeated Republican Hamayun “Joey” Faizy in the race for Town Supervisor. Republican Supervisor Yasmine Syed was not seeking re-election.

Puccioni is a University at Albany education professor who serves on Niskayuna’s Task Force of Racial Equity and Justice. She takes office in January.

WAMC spoke to Puccioni Wednesday after her victory:

WAMC: Now that you’ve been elected, what are your plans for the town?

Puccioni: "Well, you know, I'm really grateful to the voters for placing their trust in me, I'm very excited to lead - for this opportunity to lead. You know, I want to work collaboratively with the team, with the town board members, focusing on our quality of life, being fiscally responsible, and our public safety."

WAMC: What do you believe attracted voters to vote for you?

Puccioni: "Well, I think that, you know, my message of collaboration and integrity, and, and a positive outlook for our town really resonated with our voters."

WAMC: And what, if anything, would you like to do that your predecessor did or didn't do?

Puccioni: "Well, you know, I'm really focused on continuing to make improvements to our parks and our recreation programs, I'm an avid outdoorswoman and I'm really eager to, you know, just stock the pond with fish and have a fishing derby. Make a small dog park area for residents with fur babies. Continue to seek additional funding to create more multi-use paths in town and look to make improvements to our recreation center and our senior center. So, you know, just continue to make improvements to our town and also to bring stability and collaboration. Working with the town police and just continuing to make our town a really great place to live."

WAMC: As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, what would you like to see done different or what would you like to do to combat the pandemic?

Puccioni: "Well, you know, as a researcher, I am focused on data and science. And so, you know, my goal is to continue to follow the experts lead and follow the recommendations. And just to continue to make wise decisions."

In nearby Glenville, Republican supervisor Chris Koetzle coasted to reelection over Democratic candidate Michael Aragosa.

