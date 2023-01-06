CDTA launches DRIVE car sharing in the Capital Region

Car sharing is back in the Capital Region.

The Capital District Transportation Authority has launched DRIVE, its carsharing program, offering a network of zero-emission vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CDTA's CEO Carm Basile says the service is available to customers 21 and up with a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.

"It uses pretty slick technology," said Basile. "It's app-based or just download from the website and you become a member and you then become eligible to use the service in a very easy way. Your phone literally will unlock the vehicle and the phone will help you start your vehicle."

Capital CarShare served Albany and Troy from 2014 to 2021. Rising insurance costs coupled with financial fallout from the pandemic forced the non-profit to cease operations.

Basile says with DRIVE, insurance, vehicle maintenance, charging, and roadside assistance are all included.

How does DRIVE work?

• Sign up as a DRIVE member at drivecdta.org or at bookings.miocar.org

• Reserve a vehicle in advance on the MioCar Networks app or DRIVE website.

• Pick up your vehicle by unlocking the car from the app on your smartphone.

• Unplug the vehicle from the charging station and begin your trip!

• Return the car to the station where you began your journey and plug it back in.

Phase One Locations:

• Albany Public Library (Delaware Avenue Branch, 331 Delaware Avenue)

• Maria College (parking lot off New Scotland Avenue entrance, Albany)

• St. Vincent de Paul Parish (900 Madison Avenue, Albany)

• Cohoes BRT Station (65 Remsen Street, Cohoes)

• Lark/Washington BRT Station (143 Washington Avenue, near the Albany Public Library

Washington Avenue Branch)

• Albany County Department of Mental Health parking lot (175 Green Street