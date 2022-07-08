© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

After years of waiting, Berkshire Flyer pilot program will link Pittsfield, New York City by rail until September

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
20220708_103824.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center where Amtrak service operates in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

A pilot program for a long-awaited commuter rail line between Pittsfield, Massachusetts and New York City launches Friday.

Through September 5th, the Berkshire Flyer will ferry travelers from Berkshire County’s urban hub to Manhattan. State Senator Adam Hinds has been the driving force behind the project.

“It's the first time in more than 50 years that Pittsfield and New York City will be connected via rail through a dedicated service," said Hinds. "And so it's a pilot that is going to start with weekend seasonal service. So you can come up from Manhattan on Friday evenings and return on Sunday afternoons. It's a similar model we've used between Boston and Cape Cod.”

Trips on the Berkshire Flyer start at $55 each way.

Tags

News Berkshire FlyerMassachusetts State Senator Adam Hindspittsfield
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More