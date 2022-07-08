After years of waiting, Berkshire Flyer pilot program will link Pittsfield, New York City by rail until September

Through September 5th, the Berkshire Flyer will ferry travelers from Berkshire County’s urban hub to Manhattan. State Senator Adam Hinds has been the driving force behind the project.

“It's the first time in more than 50 years that Pittsfield and New York City will be connected via rail through a dedicated service," said Hinds. "And so it's a pilot that is going to start with weekend seasonal service. So you can come up from Manhattan on Friday evenings and return on Sunday afternoons. It's a similar model we've used between Boston and Cape Cod.”

Trips on the Berkshire Flyer start at $55 each way.