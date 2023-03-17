© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

For Massachusetts Maple Weekend, state, local officials to tour Berkshire County sugarhouses Sunday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
Syrup_grades_large.jfif
Dvortygirl
/
Wikipedia

A representative from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources will join local legislators for a tour of Berkshire maple sugarhouses on Sunday.

MDAR Deputy Commissioner and Policy and Legislative Director Ashley Randle, State Senator Paul Mark and State Representative Smitty Pignatelli will visit three farms in Dalton and Williamstown to learn about the Berkshire maple industry. Massachusetts Maple Producers Association Coordinator Winton Pitcoff says the objective is to show both the economic benefits and challenges inherent to the maple world.

“Energy and land costs are more expensive in Massachusetts than they are anywhere else in the country, and that makes it very difficult for farmers to sustain themselves just based on selling the products they raise,” Pitcoff told WAMC.

It's Maple Weekend throughout much of the WAMC listening area, including Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut.

Tags
News Maple SeasonMaple WeekendMaple Syrupwilliamstowndalton
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More