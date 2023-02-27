© 2023
Regional airports receive infrastructure funds

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST
Rendering of Burlington International Airport terminal expansion displayed during October 2021 Phase 1 groundbreaking

A number of regional airports are being awarded funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Funding initiative.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly $1 billion to 99 airports nationwide to help meet air travel demand and invest in infrastructure.

The Burlington International Airport will receive just over $2 million for a new South terminal. The Albany International Airport will get $2 million to rehabilitate its air traffic control tower.

The Airport Terminal Program will partially fund Bradley International Airport’s terminal expansion project, which includes a new checked baggage system. The Syracuse Regional Airport will receive funds for a project to increase energy efficiency and cut emissions in the terminal building.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants.

