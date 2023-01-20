Two people killed in plane crash in Westchester County

Two people have reportedly been killed in a plane crash in Westchester County Thursday afternoon. Air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine aircraft near the Westchester County Airport around 5 p.m.

The plane, a Beechcraft A36, was traveling to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from JFK Airport in New York City when it went missing after vanishing from radar about two miles from the Westchester airport.

Several police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the airplane reported having engine issues as it neared the Westchester airport.

According to the manufacturer, the plane has a capacity of six passengers.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer plans to hold a press conference on the crash at 10 a.m. Friday.