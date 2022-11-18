Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change
Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies.
On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the snow from the streets.
“A six hour window between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. is just not always enough time to manage large amounts of snow efficiently.”
The new snow emergency parking requirement is effective immediately.