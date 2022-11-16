© 2022
Plattsburgh to consider changes to snow emergency parking policy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST
The Plattsburgh Common Council will consider revising its snow emergency policy during Thursday’s meeting.

When the city of Plattsburgh currently declares a snow emergency, flashing lights are turned on and drivers have until midnight to move their cars to an off-street parking area until 6 a.m.

At Thursday evening’s meeting the council will consider changing the local law to require that cars remain parked off-street until the snow emergency lights are turned off, rather than allowing on-street parking at 6 a.m.

A public hearing on the change will be held at the beginning of the meeting at 5.

