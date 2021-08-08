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Antarctica is known for losing ice. But between 2021 and 2023, something very unusual happened: the Antarctic Ice Sheet gained about 695 billion tons of mass, a historic anomaly spanning more than two decades of continuous satellite monitoring.
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The University of Vermont and colleges across New England have received funding to study snow
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As morning frost tickles the valley areas of the Northeast, there has also been occasional snowfall in the higher elevations and that is piquing interest in the upcoming ski season.
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Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies.
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People are being urged to stay off the roads as a major winter storm settles over the Northeast.States of emergency have been called from New York’s…
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The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts has declared a snow emergency stretching from 7 a.m. Tuesday into Thursday. Anticipating an accumulation of four to…
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Ancram Opera House in Ancram, New York is mounting an original musical theatre adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen.” The staged…
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Thanksgiving is still more than two weeks away, but chairlifts are operating after the early season snow this week brought over 8 inches to some areas of…
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The storm that drifted through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning left behind about a foot of snow and came just before one of the key holiday…