Former county legislator arrested again

A former Clinton County legislator has been arrested for the second time in less than a week.

New York State Police say they arrested Simon Conroy last Wednesday and charged him with criminal contempt and resisting arrest for violating an order of protection and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and sent to the Clinton County jail.

On Sunday Conroy was arrested on new charges of Grand Larceny and Possession of a Forged Instrument. Police allege Conroy was provided a check for $1,450 to pay school taxes but instead cashed it for his own purposes.

State Police say he was taken out of the county jail to be processed – fingerprinted and photographed - and then returned to jail.

He will be in court on Wednesday.

Conroy resigned from the County Legislature in September 2021 following a series of legal problems and serving a jail sentence for criminal mischief.