Clinton County Legislator Resigns

A Clinton County legislator who has a history of legal problems and is currently serving a jail sentence for criminal mischief has submitted his resignation.

Area 4 Democrat Simon Conroy has faced multiple charges and court hearings since 2019 including charges for stalking, resisting arrest and violating probation, and the criminal mischief for which he is currently jailed.

In a letter delivered Thursday by his attorney to county leaders, Conroy writes his personal life needs his full attention. “I believe it is best to focus my efforts on family, friends, loved ones, and my own physical and mental wellness.”

Conroy’s resignation is effective September 30th. His four-year term ends on December 31st. Two candidates were already running against him for the seat.

Legislative leaders indicate a special election before November is unlikely.