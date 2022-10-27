Former Clinton County legislator arrested

A former Clinton County Legislator with a history of run-ins with law enforcement was arrested on Wednesday.

New York State Police confirmed Thursday morning that they had arrested former Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy for criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

On Sunday afternoon, police say, they responded to a complaint and determined that Conroy had violated an Order of Protection. He fled the scene and went to Canada.

An arrest warrant was filed and troopers followed up on leads to Conroy’s whereabouts. He was found on Wednesday but attempted to flee from police. He was arrested, arraigned and sent to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.

Conroy resigned from the County Legislature in September 2021 following a series of legal problems and serving a jail sentence for criminal mischief.