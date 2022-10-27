Three international college students identified in fatal Sheffield car crash

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 27-year-old Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally, and 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti died at the scene of the collision on Route 7 by Pike Road. The Chevrolet Silverado they were riding in along with four other students came in contact with a Toyota Sienna driven by Sheffield resident Armando Bautista-Cruz. The surviving occupants of the Silverado were brought to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield while Bautista-Cruz was taken to Fairview Medical Center in Great Barrington. Of the seven students, six attended the University of New Haven and the other Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The incident is under investigation by Sheffield and state police.