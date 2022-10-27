© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Three international college students identified in fatal Sheffield car crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The three people who died in a car crash in Sheffield, Massachusetts early Tuesday morning have been identified as international college students studying in Connecticut.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 27-year-old Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally, and 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti died at the scene of the collision on Route 7 by Pike Road. The Chevrolet Silverado they were riding in along with four other students came in contact with a Toyota Sienna driven by Sheffield resident Armando Bautista-Cruz. The surviving occupants of the Silverado were brought to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield while Bautista-Cruz was taken to Fairview Medical Center in Great Barrington. Of the seven students, six attended the University of New Haven and the other Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The incident is under investigation by Sheffield and state police.

Tags
News Sheffield
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More