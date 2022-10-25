© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Sheffield Crash.png
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The red dot indicates the approximate location of the fatal crash.

A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead.

Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m.

“It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away. The remaining passengers, four passengers in the minivan were transported to [Berkshire Medical Center]. One, the passenger in the pickup truck, was transported to Fairview Hospital.”

Sheffield and state police are carrying out a joint investigation into the incident. The victims were not immediately identified.

News SheffieldSheffield Policecar accidentdeath
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
