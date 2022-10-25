Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield

Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m.

“It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away. The remaining passengers, four passengers in the minivan were transported to [Berkshire Medical Center]. One, the passenger in the pickup truck, was transported to Fairview Hospital.”

Sheffield and state police are carrying out a joint investigation into the incident. The victims were not immediately identified.