Chris Christie joins Molinaro on New York campaign trail

Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for New York’s 18th Congressional District, is holding several events today focused on rising inflation and supply chain issues. Molinaro will be joined by a national political figure.

In what’s considered a toss-up race, Molinaro is getting political support at campaign stops from former New Jersey governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie.

The Republicans booked stops in Lake Katrine and Kingston along with a town hall meeting tonight to discuss issues facing Ulster County residents.

Molinaro, in his third and final term as Dutchess County executive, is facing Democratic lawyer Josh Riley to represent the newly drawn district that stretches from the Mid-Hudson Valley into the Southern Tier.

Molinaro lost August’s special election in New York’s current 19th district to Pat Ryan. Christie is also campaigning with GOP state Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who faces Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in the 17th district.