Molinaro Launches Congressional Campaign

Republican Marc Molinaro held a congressional campaign kickoff event at a Rhinebeck farm Tuesday afternoon.

“COVID science has been discarded for partisan politics and power grabs,” Molinaro said. “Public safety threatened by short-sighted polices that undermine law enforcement, threaten victims and witnesses and even hurt the wellbeing of the alleged offenders. An embarrassing and deadly retreat from Afghanistan has made America and New York less safe than any time since 9/11.”

The Dutchess County Executive and former gubernatorial candidate is seeking New York’s 19th House District seat, currently represented by second-term Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado.

The contours of the district will be changing, with New York losing a House seat in the next round of redistricting.

“The road to winning back the House Majority runs through the Hudson Valley and Marc’s candidacy instantly makes this race one of the top targets in the country," said NY GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy in a statement Tuesday. "As County Executive, Marc has been a champion for taxpayers while delivering good, honest government to the people of Dutchess. Antonio Delgado has proven himself to be nothing more than a Pelosi puppet who has been silent on everything from Cuomo’s corruption to Biden’s incompetence and that is why voters are going to replace him next November.”

Molinaro is a former state Assemblyman and mayor of Tivoli.