Molinaro Enters House Race

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is entering the race for New York’s 19th House District.

The former gubernatorial candidate filed paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

Molinaro, a Republican, was thought to have been considering a second run for New York governor in 2022. But he endorsed Representative Lee Zeldin for the job.

The 19th District is currently represented by Democrat Antonio Delgado, who won a second term after defeating Republican Kyle Van De Water in 2020.

Van De Water was found dead in a confirmed suicide earlier this month. He killed himself shortly after withdrawing his candidacy for 2022.

The contours of the district will be changing, with New York losing a House seat in the next round of redistricting.

