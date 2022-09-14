© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Burlington mayor appoints Director of Aviation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Nicholas Longo
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Nicholas Longo attends an event at the Burlington International Airport in October 2021

Burlington’s mayor has promoted the acting director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

The Director of Aviation is the Burlington International Airport’s manager.

On Wednesday Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Nicholas Longo to the position.

Longo has worked at the airport since 2013, serving as Office Assistant and Grant Administrator, Director of Planning and Development, Deputy Director of Aviation Administration, Deputy Director of Aviation Operations, and for the past year the Acting Director of Aviation.

His appointment must be approved by the Burlington City Council at its September 19th meeting. If approved the appointment is immediately effective.

Tags

News Burlington International AirportNicholas LongoGene Richards
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More