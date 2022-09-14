Burlington mayor appoints Director of Aviation

Burlington’s mayor has promoted the acting director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

The Director of Aviation is the Burlington International Airport’s manager.

On Wednesday Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Nicholas Longo to the position.

Longo has worked at the airport since 2013, serving as Office Assistant and Grant Administrator, Director of Planning and Development, Deputy Director of Aviation Administration, Deputy Director of Aviation Operations, and for the past year the Acting Director of Aviation.

His appointment must be approved by the Burlington City Council at its September 19th meeting. If approved the appointment is immediately effective.