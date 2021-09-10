© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News
All Things Considered

City Council Votes To Fire Director Of Burlington International Airport

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley,
Associated Press
Published September 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT
Burlington International Airport sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/

The Burlington City Council voted late Thursday night to fire the director of the Burlington International Airport.

Following the nearly six hour special meeting, the council voted to fire airport director Gene Richards who had held the position for nearly a decade. Council President Progressive Max Tracy then read a statement acknowledging Richards’ work.

“We further recognize that the current situation is untenable to retain Mr. Richards as Director of Aviation," Tracy reads. "The evidence and testimony tonight shows that the relationship between Mr. Richards and Mayor Weinberger is broken and the relationship between Mr. Richards and his staff is also broken.”

The Burlington City Council voted 10-1 to remove Richards from his job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.

Tags

NewsBurlington International AirportburlingtonBurlington VermontBurlington City CouncilGene Richards
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press