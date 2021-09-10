City Council Votes To Fire Director Of Burlington International Airport

The Burlington City Council voted late Thursday night to fire the director of the Burlington International Airport.

Following the nearly six hour special meeting, the council voted to fire airport director Gene Richards who had held the position for nearly a decade. Council President Progressive Max Tracy then read a statement acknowledging Richards’ work.

“We further recognize that the current situation is untenable to retain Mr. Richards as Director of Aviation," Tracy reads. "The evidence and testimony tonight shows that the relationship between Mr. Richards and Mayor Weinberger is broken and the relationship between Mr. Richards and his staff is also broken.”

The Burlington City Council voted 10-1 to remove Richards from his job.

