Burlington Mayor In No Hurry To Pick New Airport Director

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor says he is in no hurry to hire a new director for the Burlington International Airport.

Former airport director Gene Richards was fired by the city earlier this month after an investigation found he used airport gasoline for personal use and was abusive to employees. Richards apologized for his behavior.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger told the city Airport Commission on Wednesday he has confidence in Deputy Director Nic Longo, who took over when the previous director was placed on leave in June.

“He’s already been in this acting role now for a couple months and I know he’s taking steps to further strengthen the team.”

Weinberger told commissioners he generally doesn’t fill any municipal vacancy until a national search is performed, but he would welcome their input.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.