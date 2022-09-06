Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll wins Democratic primary for MA LG

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor. State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, who garnered the second-most votes, conceded Tuesday night and pledged his support to Driscoll. State Representative Tami Gouveia of Acton came in third.

Driscoll will be Maura Healey’s running mate as the current attorney general seeks the governor’s office.

Leah Allen and Kate Campanale are facing off in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor. The winner will run with former state Representative Geoff Diehl, who beat Chris Doughty in the Republican contest for governor.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, both Republicans, did not seek third terms.

