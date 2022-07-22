© 2022
Both Berkshire County mayors endorse Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for Lt. Governor in Mass. Democratic primary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Kim Driscoll.

Berkshire County’s two mayors – Linda Tyer of Pittsfield and Jenn Macksey of North Adams – have endorsed Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

Driscoll, who was endorsed by Massachusetts Democrats at their June convention, is vying with State Representative Tami Gouveia and State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow in the September 6th contest. Tyer says she and Macksey are standing strong behind their fellow municipal executive.

“I have been inspired by her leadership in the city of Salem," she told WAMC. "And I think that her executive experience as a mayor is preparing her really well to be the next executive Lieutenant Governor here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She is a visionary, she is compassionate, she's incredibly smart.”

The Republican primary pits party endorsee Leah Cole Allen against Kate Campanale, both former state representatives.

Tags

News 2022 Massachusetts Electionpittsfieldnorth adamsSalem
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
