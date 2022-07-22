Both Berkshire County mayors endorse Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for Lt. Governor in Mass. Democratic primary

Driscoll, who was endorsed by Massachusetts Democrats at their June convention, is vying with State Representative Tami Gouveia and State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow in the September 6th contest. Tyer says she and Macksey are standing strong behind their fellow municipal executive.

“I have been inspired by her leadership in the city of Salem," she told WAMC. "And I think that her executive experience as a mayor is preparing her really well to be the next executive Lieutenant Governor here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She is a visionary, she is compassionate, she's incredibly smart.”

The Republican primary pits party endorsee Leah Cole Allen against Kate Campanale, both former state representatives.