Salem Mayor Driscoll latest to launch Massachusetts lieutenant governor bid
Another Democrat has entered the race for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who is in her fifth term, kicked off her campaign Tuesday in a video.
It’s time for a Commonwealth that works for and welcomes everyone – and for leaders who are prepared to make that happen. That is why I am proud to announce my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor.— Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) January 11, 2022
Join our campaign at https://t.co/GTqufU3qzS. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/ljfccQVpfu
Driscoll is the rare executive running so far to replace second-term Republican Karyn Polito, who like Governor Charlie Baker isn’t seeking re-election. Other candidates in the primary field are Western Massachusetts State Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, state Representative Tami Gouveia, and businessman Bret Bero.