Salem Mayor Driscoll latest to launch Massachusetts lieutenant governor bid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll
Another Democrat has entered the race for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who is in her fifth term, kicked off her campaign Tuesday in a video.

Driscoll is the rare executive running so far to replace second-term Republican Karyn Polito, who like Governor Charlie Baker isn’t seeking re-election. Other candidates in the primary field are Western Massachusetts State Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, state Representative Tami Gouveia, and businessman Bret Bero.

