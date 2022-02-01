Former Congressman endorses congressional candidate

Former North Country Congressman Bill Owens has endorsed Democratic candidate Matt Castelli in northern New York’s Congressional primary.

First-time candidate Castelli is a former CIA officer and counterterrorism official. He is running in a Democratic primary against Matt Putorti and Bridie Farrell, hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik in November. Castelli received a boost Tuesday as former Blue Dog Democrat Bill Owens endorsed his campaign in Plattsburgh.

“He has the experience, the background, and the personal commitment to get the job done.”

Stefanik announced her own endorsement from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Owens is a commentator for WAMC.