Barrington Stage names Boyd’s successor as founding director’s September departure looms

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
Barrington Stage Company
Julianne Boyd

With its founding director retiring in September, Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based theatre company Barrington Stage has named her successor.

Julianne Boyd is stepping down after almost three decades at the head of BSC as artistic director. Her replacement will be Alan Paul, Associate Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

“He's a fantastic dramaturg," Boyd told WAMC. "So he knows how to mold and shape new plays, which was important to us. And he's also been very involved in the Washington, D.C. community, and I think that that's really exciting. And someone said to me, he has your joy. He's a joyful person. That's important for our theater to have somebody who wants to spread the joy of what we do.”

Boyd’s final production at Barrington Stage as a director will be Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music,” running August 6th to 28th.

