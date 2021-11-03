Boyd to retire from Barrington Stage Company in 2022
A giant of Berkshire County theater will retire at the end of next summer.
Barrington Stage Company says founder and artistic director Julianne Boyd is stepping down after 27 years.
A national search for her replacement will be launched, with plans to have a new director in place for the fall 2022 season.
Boyd founded Barrington Stage Company in 1995 and moved to a renovated venue in Pittsfield a decade later.
The company has sent three productions to Broadway while expanding to multiple venues in the Berkshires.