Boyd to retire from Barrington Stage Company in 2022

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
A giant of Berkshire County theater will retire at the end of next summer.

Barrington Stage Company says founder and artistic director Julianne Boyd is stepping down after 27 years.

A national search for her replacement will be launched, with plans to have a new director in place for the fall 2022 season.

Boyd founded Barrington Stage Company in 1995 and moved to a renovated venue in Pittsfield a decade later.

The company has sent three productions to Broadway while expanding to multiple venues in the Berkshires.

