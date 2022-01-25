Barrington Stage Company announces 2022 schedule, Boyd’s last

The schedule includes world premieres of new works like Laura Winters’ “All of Me” and Brent Askari’s “Andy Warhol In Iran,” as well as classics of the stage like Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting For Godot” and “Anna In The Tropics” by Nilo Cruz.

Retiring Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim by directing “A Little Night Music” for her final production with BSC.

“in the world that we're actors, we have an opportunity to celebrate his life right on our stage," she told WAMC. "So that's, that's very touching to me. Of course, I was hoping you would come see the production. And of course, that won't happen, but we'll be seeing it somewhere.”

The season kicks off on June 2nd. For more on the 2022 Barrington Stage Company schedule, click here.