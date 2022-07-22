NYRA does not plan to cancel racing at Saratoga Race Course during high heat this weekend

With temperatures expected to near 100 degrees on Saturday, much of the listening area is under a heat advisory — with officials urging people to cool and stay indoors. A handful of times in recent years, extreme temperatures have led the New York Racing Association to call off races at Saratoga Race Course during the summer meet, most recently in 2019. But NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna tells WAMC the forecast is not dire enough to take that step this weekend.

McKenna spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus Friday morning.

"We are continuously evaluating conditions and we have no expectation that the heat index will reach a point that it would be dangerous for the equine athletes, jockeys, racing participants, and fans," McKenna said.