Northeast Report

NYRA does not plan to cancel racing at Saratoga Race Course during high heat this weekend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published July 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
Horse racing at Saratoga Race Course
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Horse racing at Saratoga Race Course

With temperatures expected to near 100 degrees on Saturday, much of the listening area is under a heat advisory — with officials urging people to cool and stay indoors. A handful of times in recent years, extreme temperatures have led the New York Racing Association to call off races at Saratoga Race Course during the summer meet, most recently in 2019. But NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna tells WAMC the forecast is not dire enough to take that step this weekend.

McKenna spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus Friday morning.

"We are continuously evaluating conditions and we have no expectation that the heat index will reach a point that it would be dangerous for the equine athletes, jockeys, racing participants, and fans," McKenna said.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
