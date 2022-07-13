Ceremony held for future backstretch clinic at Saratoga Race Course

Although details are scarce, WAMC has learned that the New York Racing Association is suffering network issues on the eve of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course. In a statement to WAMC, NYRA confirms “it is continuing to work to determine how to alleviate its impact on various aspects of the organization.”

And with last-minute work continuing to prepare the historic grounds for an influx of visitors starting Thursday, officials announced a new amenity to benefit backstretch workers today.

A ceremony celebrated the start of construction on a new backstretch healthcare clinic.

In addition to primary care, the clinic slated to open in 2023 will also provide counseling and specialty services.

The structure, meant to resemble the historic architecture of Saratoga Race Course, will have a waiting area, four exam rooms, and a lab for bloodwork. It will replace a doublewide trailer that has been used in previous seasons. The clinic will be operated by Saratoga Hospital and Backstretch Employee Service Team.

Dr. Alexander Cardiel is BEST’s medical director and has been working at Saratoga for 15 seasons. He says the clinic will receive hundreds of visits.

“For many of our patients that come through the clinic here, this is their only opportunity to receive primary care. For some it’s the first time they’ve seen a physician in this country,” said Cardiel.

The clinic’s construction will be funded by John Hendrickson, the husband of the late Saratoga doyenne Marylou Whitney. Hendrickson was on hand for the ceremony, calling the backstretch workers the unsung heroes of Saratoga.

“Marylou always thought that Saratoga should be the summer place to be for everyone, including the backstretch workers. Marylou worked hard her whole life to make sure that everyone felt welcome and loved in Saratoga,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson has pledged $1.2 million for construction of the clinic. About $400,000 was raised in an auction two years ago from the sale of his wife’s belongings.

Since Whitney’s death in 2019, Hendrickson has continued to fund backstretch appreciation dinners, bingo nights, and ESL classes.

Last year, officials cut the ribbon on Faith’s House, a childcare center for backstretch workers at Saratoga.

Also attending the ceremony, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and State Senator Daphne Jordan recognized the work of Hendrickson, BEST, and Saratoga Hospital. Jordan issued State Senate Empire Awards to BEST and Saratoga Hospital, and a New York State Commendation award to Hendrickson.

“For your efforts and your funding of the clinic, here, and there are many backstretch workers that are forever thankful to you,” said Jordan.

New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna says the state “sets the industry standard” for comprehensive services for racing employees.

“We’re incredibly proud of what this facility represents because it will mean a higher quality of life for literally thousands of people every single year,” said McKenna.

The 2022 racing season will feature improvements to the track itself and the backyard area. The reconstructed Wilson Chute, which was last used in the 1970s, will allow for the return of 1-mile dirt races at the Spa.

The two-story Post Bar and Paddock Suite replaces the gathering area and bar that had been located under a tent near the paddock area.

NYRA is also increasing purses by $1.6 million. The 40-day meet at the Spa runs through Labor Day and is anchored by the $1.25 million Travers on August 27th and million-dollar Whitney on August 6th.

There will be a total 77 stakes races worth more than 22 million in purses. And officials are expecting a busy summer.

"There is nothing quite like the anticipation of opening up for another summer meet, the 154th, if you can believe it,” said McKenna.