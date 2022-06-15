Berkshire Juneteenth celebrations include stipends for students, film screening, and more

NAACP President Dennis Powell says the day celebrating the emancipation of African Americans is the right time for the chapter to support young Black students.

“This year, all students going to a four-year program will receive $1,000 per year," he told WAMC. "And a two-year program, they get $800 per year. And if they go to a voc-tech, they get $250. And we feel that this is so significant, because nothing speaks of freedom like education.”

Pittsfield’s Juneteenth celebration begins at noon Sunday in Durant Park, and features free food, music, and activities for young people. Sunday night in Great Barrington, the documentary film “The Black Legacy Project” will be screened for free at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center.