Berkshire Juneteenth celebrations include stipends for students, film screening, and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
288389107_7929903210383593_512248028499923754_n.jpg
NAACP Berkshire County
/
Provided

The Berkshire County NAACP will distribute stipends to local students at Sunday’s Juneteenth celebration in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

NAACP President Dennis Powell says the day celebrating the emancipation of African Americans is the right time for the chapter to support young Black students.

“This year, all students going to a four-year program will receive $1,000 per year," he told WAMC. "And a two-year program, they get $800 per year. And if they go to a voc-tech, they get $250. And we feel that this is so significant, because nothing speaks of freedom like education.”

Pittsfield’s Juneteenth celebration begins at noon Sunday in Durant Park, and features free food, music, and activities for young people. Sunday night in Great Barrington, the documentary film “The Black Legacy Project” will be screened for free at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center.

