Pittsfield to hold Memorial Day procession, ceremony Monday

The event starts at city hall on Allen Street at 10am and proceeds along North Street and then Wahconah Street to the Pittsfield Cemetery.

“Our keynote speaker is Mr. Bill Sturgeon, a veteran himself of Vietnam," said Pittsfield Director of Veterans Services John Herrera. "And then shortly after that, we will call the names of all our deceased veterans from Memorial Day of 2021 to present day.”

Pastor Doug Mann will then recite a benediction. The procession and ceremony will air live on PCTV. Masks are encouraged.