Pittsfield to hold Memorial Day procession, ceremony Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Pittsfield Cemetery.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The gates to Pittsfield Cemetery on Wahconah Street.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts will hold its annual Memorial Day procession and ceremony Monday morning.

The event starts at city hall on Allen Street at 10am and proceeds along North Street and then Wahconah Street to the Pittsfield Cemetery.

“Our keynote speaker is Mr. Bill Sturgeon, a veteran himself of Vietnam," said Pittsfield Director of Veterans Services John Herrera. "And then shortly after that, we will call the names of all our deceased veterans from Memorial Day of 2021 to present day.”

Pastor Doug Mann will then recite a benediction. The procession and ceremony will air live on PCTV. Masks are encouraged.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
