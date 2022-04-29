New York's election calendar upended after redistricting decision

If you thought you finally had the New York election picture — primary dates and new districts — sorted out, think again.

New York’s highest court rejected new district maps as “unconstitutional,” echoing complaints from Republican plaintiffs that they favored Democrats. The Court of Appeals said the district boundaries had been gerrymandered and that the Legislature didn’t follow proper procedure in passing the maps. The court also said sticking to a June 28 primary is now unlikely.

For analysis, we speak with Richard Briffault of Columbia Law School, an expert on redistricting, gerrymandering, voting rights and election law.