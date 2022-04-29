© 2022
New York's election calendar upended after redistricting decision

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published April 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
The proposed upstate New York Congressional map
The proposed upstate New York Congressional map

If you thought you finally had the New York election picture — primary dates and new districts — sorted out, think again.

New York’s highest court rejected new district maps as “unconstitutional,” echoing complaints from Republican plaintiffs that they favored Democrats. The Court of Appeals said the district boundaries had been gerrymandered and that the Legislature didn’t follow proper procedure in passing the maps. The court also said sticking to a June 28 primary is now unlikely.

For analysis, we speak with Richard Briffault of Columbia Law School, an expert on redistricting, gerrymandering, voting rights and election law.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
