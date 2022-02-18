Vermont Republican legislators call for Global Foundries utility exemption

Following a ruling by the Vermont Public Utility Commission denying semiconductor manufacturer Global Foundries the ability to create its own electric utility, some Vermont House Republicans are calling for an exemption to be created for the company.

Global Foundries, which has a plant in Essex Junction, had asked the Public Utility Commission to allow it to buy its electricity directly from the grid instead of from Green Mountain Power.

The Vermont House GOP Caucus on Friday said it will call on the legislature to enact an exemption this session so that Global Foundries is allowed to make its Vermont facility an independent energy utility.

House Minority Leader Republican Pattie McCoy said the company paid $36 million for electricity in 2020, more than twice as much as its two facilities in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2022. All rights reserved.