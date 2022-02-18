Provisional Police Chief approved in Plattsburgh

The Plattsburgh Common Council has approved the mayor’s appointment of a provisional police chief.

The city council voted four to one with one abstention to approve the provisional appointment of Nathan “Bud” York to serve as the city’s Police Chief.

York is a former Warrensburg Sheriff and a 30-year veteran of the New York state Police.

The mayor noted the appointment is temporary and can last as long as nine months or until a list of candidates is released and a permanent chief is chosen.

The city has been seeking a new police chief since early 2021.