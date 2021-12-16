Plattsburgh City Council fails to approve appointment of new police chief

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest had put before the council for its approval the appointment of Vermont State Police Captain Michael Manley to lead the city’s police department. Some councilors criticized the months-long search process conducted by a citizen committee and voted 5 to 1 to reject the appointment. Mayor Rosenquest called their decision unfortunate

“Calling the selection committee process into question and calling the people on the committee questioning their integrity in the process I just think that really is what started this whole downhill political spiral and it’s unfortunate because we really could have used somebody in that department with the amount of command experience that Captain Manley has.”

Captain Manley refused to comment. The mayor will check with Civil Service to determine the city’s options.