Massachusetts Democrats bullish on November chances as Healey joins field
Reaction to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s bid for governor is coming in from other statewide candidates.
Healey joins Harvard professor Danielle Allen, State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, and business owner Orlando Silva in the Democratic primary race.
Adam Hinds – State Senator from the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden District – is one of six Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor.
“I'm willing to bet that the next nominee for the Democratic Party for governor is going to be a woman," he told WAMC. "And so I'm incredibly excited to get to help Massachusetts’ first elected female governor come into office. We've already had a female governor, obviously, in Jane Swift, Berkshire County native, but this would be the first elected female governor. And so I can't wait to also bring a regional balance to the ticket so that every corner of the Commonwealth feels heard.”
Swift, a Republican, became governor after Paul Cellucci became Ambassador to Canada in 2001. Hinds declined to make an endorsement in the gubernatorial race.