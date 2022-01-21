Massachusetts Democrats bullish on November chances as Healey joins field

Healey joins Harvard professor Danielle Allen, State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, and business owner Orlando Silva in the Democratic primary race.

Adam Hinds – State Senator from the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden District – is one of six Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor.

“I'm willing to bet that the next nominee for the Democratic Party for governor is going to be a woman," he told WAMC. "And so I'm incredibly excited to get to help Massachusetts’ first elected female governor come into office. We've already had a female governor, obviously, in Jane Swift, Berkshire County native, but this would be the first elected female governor. And so I can't wait to also bring a regional balance to the ticket so that every corner of the Commonwealth feels heard.”

Swift, a Republican, became governor after Paul Cellucci became Ambassador to Canada in 2001. Hinds declined to make an endorsement in the gubernatorial race.

