Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey running for governor

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor. Healey announced this morning that she's entering the race.

She transforms the year’s top political contest as the presumptive front-runner on the Democratic side. Healey, in her second term, has the highest profile of any Democratic candidate.

I'm all in!



I’ve spent my career standing up for the people of Massachusetts. Now I'm running for Governor to bring our communities together and build an economy that helps every family thrive. Will you join me? https://t.co/qVhhZgbF6D pic.twitter.com/3JL2kICz9U — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) January 20, 2022

Republican Governor Charlie Baker announced in December that he won't seek a third term, along with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Two other Democrats have already announced their candidacies: Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. Republican candidate and former state Representative Geoff Diehl announced his candidacy before Baker opted out. Former Democratic Pittsfield Senator Ben Downing dropped out of the race.

