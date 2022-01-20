Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey running for governor

© 2022
Mass. AG Maura Healey joins race for governor
WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published January 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
Jim Levulis
WAMC
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor. Healey announced this morning that she's entering the race.

She transforms the year’s top political contest as the presumptive front-runner on the Democratic side. Healey, in her second term, has the highest profile of any Democratic candidate.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker announced in December that he won't seek a third term, along with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Two other Democrats have already announced their candidacies: Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. Republican candidate and former state Representative Geoff Diehl announced his candidacy before Baker opted out. Former Democratic Pittsfield Senator Ben Downing dropped out of the race.

With AP

Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey
