Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey jumps into race for governor

Ending months of speculation, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced her run for governor.

The Democrat, who is very popular with the state party’s progressive base, enters the gubernatorial field with a clear advantage in campaign fundraising and statewide name recognition.

For analysis of the 2022 race for governor in Massachusetts, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor and director of the polling institute at Western New England University.