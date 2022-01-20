© 2022
Mass. AG Maura Healey joins race for governor
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey jumps into race for governor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, first elected to that office in 2014, is now running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

She starts as the front-runner in the Democratic field

Ending months of speculation, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced her run for governor.

The Democrat, who is very popular with the state party’s progressive base, enters the gubernatorial field with a clear advantage in campaign fundraising and statewide name recognition.

For analysis of the 2022 race for governor in Massachusetts, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor and director of the polling institute at Western New England University.

