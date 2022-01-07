COVID-19 self test kits to be distributed in Plattsburgh

Town of Plattsburgh officials will distribute COVID-19 self test kits to residents on Friday.

Clinton County has received 3,600 COVID-19 home test kits and has been giving them to all town, city and municipal offices for distribution to the public.

The Town of Plattsburgh is planning a drive-through pickup of its allocation of about 400 of the kits at the Town Hall on Banker Road from 9 until 11 or earlier if supply runs out. There is a limit of two tests per car and masks will also be available.