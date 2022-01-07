© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

COVID-19 self test kits to be distributed in Plattsburgh

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
COVID at-home tests
Jim Levulis
/
COVID at-home tests

Town of Plattsburgh officials will distribute COVID-19 self test kits to residents on Friday.

Clinton County has received 3,600 COVID-19 home test kits and has been giving them to all town, city and municipal offices for distribution to the public.

The Town of Plattsburgh is planning a drive-through pickup of its allocation of about 400 of the kits at the Town Hall on Banker Road from 9 until 11 or earlier if supply runs out. There is a limit of two tests per car and masks will also be available.

Tags

NewsCOVID TestsCOVID Testing
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More