Healey to appeal dismissal of charges in Holyoke Soldiers' Home case

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced her office will appeal a judge’s decision to dismiss all criminal charges against two former administrators at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where at least 76 veterans died last year in a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement Tuesday, Healey said “The tragic loss of life at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home broke the promise that our Commonwealth would honor these men who bravely served our country. We are filing this notice of appeal today to pursue accountability on behalf of their loved ones and communities.”

A grand jury last year indicted former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director Dr. David Clinton on ten counts each.

Last month, Hampden Superior Court Judge Edward McDonough dismissed the charges, ruling there was “insufficient reasonably trustworthy evidence.”

William Bennett, an attorney for Walsh, reserved comment until the motion for an appeal is filed and he can review it.