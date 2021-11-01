© 2021
Familiar face to lead Williamstown Theatre Festival after Greenfield’s resignation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
The Williamstown Theatre Festival logo - the festival's name in white block letters on a blue backdrop
Williamstown Theatre Festival
/
Williamstown Theatre Festival

The Williamstown Theatre Festival has a new interim artistic director after Mandy Greenfield’s resignation.

The leadership shakeup comes after the Berkshire County theatre organization was the subject of an exposé in the LA Times in September that described a dangerous environment for employees laboring for long hours with low wages.

WTF announced Greenfield’s departure in a press release celebrating the return of former artistic director Jenny Gersten, who will serve in the role through next year.

“The Williamstown Theatre Festival should always be held accountable to the best standards of any nonprofit institution in this country," she told WAMC. "And therefore we want we want them to keep us accountable for for whatever standards, we should be meeting. And I think we'll be striving to understand what those standards are, and meet them and go and even exceed them.”

Gersten, WTF’s artistic director from 2011 through 2014, declined to answer questions about Greenfield’s exit.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
