AG James kicks off bid for New York governor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published October 29, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT
Attorney General Tish James
It’s official: New York state Attorney General Tish James is running for governor. The first-term Democrat kicked off her campaign this afternoon by releasing a video.

"I've spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable. To be a force for change," she said. "I've gone after the drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis. I've fought for better conditions and transparency in nursing homes. I've sued the Trump administration 76 times. But who's counting?"

James, whose report into sexual harassment claims against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo eventually led to his resignation, joins a Democratic primary field that already includes the state’s first female governor, Kathy Hochul. Hochul has already begun aggressively fundraising as she seeks a full term in 2022.

Other Democrats considering runs for governor include New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Mayor Bill de Blasio. James is seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor.

James’ announcement comes one day after Cuomo was charged with forcible touching in a 2020 incident first uncovered by her investigation. Cuomo says the investigation was politically motivated.

